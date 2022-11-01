Save cats, run a market stall, and escape secret agents in delightful indie Mineko's Night Market

Enchanting indie Mineko's Night Market has got a new extended gameplay trailer that sees players rescuing cats, outsmarting secret agents, and setting up shop in a charming village.

It looks like Mineko's Night Market is once again on its way after a new extended gameplay trailer was released today. You may recognize the title of this game, as after all, it's been on some people's wishlists since 2015. Following a few delays, players will soon be able to explore Mineko's delightful world that celebrates Japanese culture, and, thanks to the new trailer, we can see exactly what kind of adventures we'll get up to when the game finally releases.

In the trailer, we get to see Mineko and her dad rock up to a small town where they move into a dilapidated house and quickly get acquainted with the village's residents. It's not just the local shopkeepers and Mineko's new bestie Bobo that we'll get to engage with though, as the town is also full of secret agents and way too many cats (that is if too many cats were a real thing you could experience).

Mineko gets stuck right in after moving in by rescuing trapped cats and creating a little feline posse that follows her around the market. It looks like the secret agents hanging around town have a problem with the cats Mineko is collecting, so it's now her job to keep all of them out of trouble. She'll also go on to set up her own stall in the market selling whatever players get her to craft, and it looks like at one point, she will come across a giant mythological cat.

There's no firm release date for Mineko's Night Market just yet but the game's Steam page (opens in new tab) currently features a "2023" release window. Which is a relief considering our own Josh West has threatened to cry if this lovely-looking indie game gets delayed again . Mineko's Night Market is set to release on both PC and Nintendo Switch so make sure to add this one to your wishlist if you want to keep tabs on it.