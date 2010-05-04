20 Awesome Movies Coming to IMAX

Why It’s Made For IMAX

Windswept Wild West terrains. Spaceships crashing to earth. Battles on horseback. If John Ford had been able to shoot The Searchers back in 1956 using IMAX cameras (and, yuh, with aliens), we’re pretty sure he would have lunged at the chance.

Can Jon Favreau do it for him? Um, hell yeah! Iron Man 2 has been a bit of stumble, but no denying it looks outrageously awesome on the big big screen.

Potentially Awesome Scene

Daniel Craig races to save Olivia Wilde, who’s been strapped to a train track in an ode to silent movies. Except this time it’s a spaceship advancing on her. Every bead of sweat on our hero’s brow is heightened by the IMAX. Expect to sweat along with him.