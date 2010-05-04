20 Awesome Movies Coming to IMAX
Cowboys And Aliens (2011)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
Windswept Wild West terrains. Spaceships crashing to earth. Battles on horseback. If John Ford had been able to shoot The Searchers back in 1956 using IMAX cameras (and, yuh, with aliens), we’re pretty sure he would have lunged at the chance.
Can Jon Favreau do it for him? Um, hell yeah! Iron Man 2 has been a bit of stumble, but no denying it looks outrageously awesome on the big big screen.
Potentially Awesome Scene
Daniel Craig races to save Olivia Wilde, who’s been strapped to a train track in an ode to silent movies. Except this time it’s a spaceship advancing on her. Every bead of sweat on our hero’s brow is heightened by the IMAX. Expect to sweat along with him.
Toy Story 3D (2010)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
IMAX is all about expanding expansive worlds, and we can’t think of a more fun or creative world than that forged by those geniuses over at Pixar. Bringing to life a secret universe of talking toys, IMAX will maximise the miniature adventures of our favourite heroes in this third and possible final story about toys.
Potentially Awesome Scene
The playschool carnage should show off how far all things CGI have moved along since Toy Story 2 , as hordes of teeny tots make short work of Woody, Buzz and Slinky Dog. Prepare to be scared.
Superman (2012)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
The first Supes film back in 1978 made us believe a man could fly (mostly). Now we want to feel the wind in our hair and the exhilarating highs of the Man of Steel as close to first hand as we can.
That’s where IMAX comes in. The best bits of Bryan Singer’s underappreciated Superman reboot (also released in IMAX) saw the son of Krypton soaring above our planet in some gorgeous, sweeping scenes that made our hearts thrill. Here’s hoping whoever helms the new redo can reach the same heady heights.
Potentially Awesome Scene
In a wink back to previous Superman flicks (not to mention various other comic adaps), Lois Lane is suspended above Metropolis by uber-villain Lex Luthor. Dropped by the villainous baddie, our erstwhile heroine plummets downwards in giddying 3D...
Inception (2010)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
After shooting four scenes in IMAX for The Dark Knight , Christopher Nolan chose not to hoist the giant IMAX cameras onto the set for Inception , fearing it would unbalance the dreamy images.
Still, the jaw-dropping images that we’ve glimpsed already speak for themselves, and will benefit greatly from the IMAX treatment.
The Dark Knight blew our minds on the whopping screen, now Nolan is preparing to test our vertigo to the (i)max by dropping us into a nightmare of brain-frying, reality-bending set pieces that will look stunning in immersive IMAX.
Potentially Awesome Scene
Anything set in dreamland, where the restrictive rules of our reality are but a memory. That bit from the trailer where the room rotates during a blazing gun battle should be a stomach-testing nerve-shredder.
Tron Legacy (2010)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
Um, because it was, literally? Five sequences were shot by director Joseph Kosinski using the expanded 1.7:1 aspect ratio (far more impressive than the cinema ratio standard of 2.35:1).
Pair that with the 3D HD (this time crafted while filming, not tacked on as with the disappointing Clash Of The Titans ), and Legacy should be a feast for the IMAX-watching eyes.
Potentially Awesome Scene
The lightcycle duels promise to be truly out of this world. We imagine we'll duck several times.
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
More action, more magical special effects, and more outrageous adventures for Shrek’s cinematic farewell. The newly-destroyed Far Far Away – the result of an It’s A Wonderful Life style wish made by Shrek – will look great on the giant IMAX screen.
Potentially Awesome Scene
Puss’ giant ‘love me’ eyes should really (ahem) pop on the big big screen.
The Avengers (2012)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
Last year Jon Favreau seemed pretty certain that both The Avengers and Iron Man 3 (talk about counting chickens) would be heading to IMAX screens. No concrete confirmation yet, but director Joss Whedon would be mad not to consider it.
Uniting big wigs like Tony Stark, Thor and Captain America demands nothing less than the IMAX treatment – how else would they all fit onto the same screen, what with their giant egos and bulging biceps?
Potentially Awesome Scene
That moment when S.H.I.E.L.D. finally unite against a whopper of a villain (hmm, who’s it going to be?), with Nick Fury calling the shots. It’s going to be epic.
The Hobbit (2013)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
Peter Jackson missed out on IMAX when he released his Lord Of The Rings trilogy, but here he can finally play around with the expanded canvas that the giant cinema screen offers.
The globe-trotting sensibilities intrinsic to The Hobbit 's story lend themselves perfectly to the format, and New Zealand standing in for Middle Earth should look even more beautiful on that sizeable canvas.
Potentially Awesome Scene
The Battle of Five Armies is pre-destined to shake us in our seats, as an army of goblins and Wargs crash in on a band on dwarves, elves and men, who only win the battle thanks to the help of the eagles and Beorn. Minas Tirith eat your hearts out.
Legends Of The Guardians (2010)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
More battles, this time in the air as the fearsome soldiers of St Aggie’s do their worst. Director Zac Snyder cut his IMAX teeth with 300 and Watchmen , so we’re expecting him to soar with this unusual follow-up choice – which has a trailer even more unusually scored to the rocking sounds of 30 Seconds To Mars.
Potentially Awesome Scene
Stormy, sky-set battle sequences look certain to be a raving hoot. Sorry.
Batman 3 (2012)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
Those sequences in The Dark Knight suitably whet our appetite, now it’s time for Chris Nolan to fulfil his 15 plus year dream and shoot an entire movie for IMAX. And Batman 3 is the movie he needs to do it with.
Both Batman Begins and TDK combined breakneck action sequences with some beautiful panoramic vistas. Nolan will no doubt continue that trend, and IMAX would really transport us into Gotham's dark heart.
Potentially Awesome Scene
We’re gonna assume that Catwoman gets the Nolan treatment for the third post-millennium Batman . A sewer-set scuffle with Batman himself shows off Catwoman’s fighting skills, but what happens when a legion of her moggies all join in on the ruckus?
Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows (2010-11)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
One word: magic. These will be the fifth and sixth Harry Potter films to be released in IMAX, so we already know exactly what to expect. Namely total immersion into the world created by J K Rowling, and magic that literally leaps off the screen (thanks to 3D). Hard to beat.
Potentially Awesome Scene
That final, extended battle from the book will no doubt be developed into a climactic rug-puller befitting of a showdown between good and evil.
Giant, um, giants, wizards galore, and You Know Who finally facing down nemesis HP. Massive body count, too, which should leave us blubbing and open-mouthed at the same time.
Happy Feet 2 (2011)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
The George Miller directed follow-up to the 2006 kiddie hit, Happy Feet 2 will no doubt feature a similar collection of chilly scenery and jaw-dropping imagery (remember that epic shot of Mumble by the ocean tanker?).
Potentially Awesome Scene
An extravagant, show-stopping musical number that'll have our heads spinning and our feet (happily) tapping.
Gravity (2012)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
All space movies should be filmed in IMAX. In lieu of the average Joe actually being able to go into the big unknown (we’re still waiting for space vacations to become en vogue), IMAX is the nearest we can get to actually leaving our little planet.
And Alfonso Cuarón’s latest could reach the heights of last year’s awesome Moon if the cool concept – two space station operatives are left stranded in space when an exploded satellite destroys their crew members – is anything to go by.
Potentially Awesome Scene
That horrible, gut-wrenching moment when the two surviving crew members realise they’re alone – the camera pans out dramatically to demonstrate just how desolate their situation is...
Fury Road (2011)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
Car chases! Just imagine the impact of a high velocity race tearing through the IMAX canvas. Engines rev, exhausts rumble, burning rubber scars the deserted roads....
That, and the post-apocalyptic terrain of Max’s world would well and truly benefit from IMAX.
Potentially Awesome Scene
Young Max faces a new adversary on the road, resulting in a slo-mo 3D smash-up that sees the villain’s car splintering into a million little pieces. Mad IMAX.
Avatar 2 (2014)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
Jumping the gun a little, perhaps, but considering the (continued) colossal haul of James Cameron’s Avatar and the big guy’s own plans for a follow-up, we can’t imagine Cameron would go any other route than IMAX.
Rumoured to be titled Pandora , Avatar 2 would no doubt literally be made for IMAX by the man behind 3D’s sudden new lease of life.
Potentially Awesome Scene
An ocean-set battle between the Na’Vi and a new savage race who are discovered in the watery depths, and who want to claim Pandora’s land for themselves.
Thor (2011)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
The same reason that The Avengers deserves to be in IMAX – if any type of movie is most suited to the big big screen, it’s superhero flicks. With their centrepiece action moments, their awesome visuals, and larger than life themes, IMAX is a perfect lycra fit.
Potentially Awesome Scene
Thor is cast down to Earth after igniting war in a bone-crushing scene that causes a ripple effect of earthquakes and one hell of an angry storm.
Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
Alright, hear us out. The first Twilight film was a moody, glorified indie flick thanks to Catherine Hardwicke, while the second stumbled with Chris ‘Franchise Killer’ Weitz at the helm. But here’s the juicy thing – David Hard Candy Slade is operating this third entry behind the scenes.
Can he channel some gritty angst and bring back a little tension? Fangs crossed. Potential problem: IMAX is unforgiving where special effects are concerned, so let’s hope Slade’s managed to tame those awful werewolves from New Moon .
Potentially Awesome Scene
Bella gets killed in the crossfire during a heated wolf-vamp scrap, and lies bloodied on the battlefield. Still biting her lip. (Oh alright, we made that bit up. She's not biting her lip.)
Dark Shadows (2011)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
Tim Burton made a trip to the IMAX this year with Alice In Wonderland, and he’s going to continue that trend with his next – this update of the '60s vampire soap opera of the same name.
Why’s it for IMAX? It’ll be dark, gothic, unrestrained and – if it sticks to the original – campy fun. We’re thinking an updated Addams Family -style romp with Burton’s usual dark stylings and Johnny Depp’s characteristic oddball shenanigans.
Potentially Awesome Scene
Just about every scene featuring Depp in fangs, really.
Kung Fu Panda 2: The Kaboom of Doom (2011)
What It’s Made For IMAX
Reuniting all the talent from the first drop-kicking actioner, this animated sequel will bring the pain with even more kung fu flips and moves that’ll have us throwing our hands in front of our faces to shield us from the overpowering awesomeness.
We hope. The fact that it’s getting released in 3D IMAX gives us reason to believe that Panda 2 will be just as reverent and rambunctious as the first.
Potentially Awesome Scene
Po and the Furious Five face a venomous new foe in the shape of boxing Master Rhino, whose considerable weight threatens to crush them all...
Transformers 3 (2011)
Why It’s Made For IMAX
Why? Because this time we might actually be able to make out what’s happening during Michael Bay’s excessive action sequences, which are usually rendered into blurry mashes of metal and steam on regular cinema screens.
Potentially head-ache inducing, as Bay himself admits, but if he can slow the edits down a little and actually, y’know, tells a decent story this time, Transformers 3 could be THE movie to see on IMAX in 2011. Or not.
Potentially Awesome Scene
Unicron appears in the atmosphere above Earth, but is blown to pieces by the Autobots in an outrageous space battle. When bits of Unicron rain down on Earth, could the evil transformer rebuild himself and bring about our planet’s end?