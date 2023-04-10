150 hours in, Horizon Forbidden West player discovers the gnarliest machine attack in the game

If you're planning on jumping back into Horizon Forbidden West for the upcoming DLC, you might have some surprises in store. Players are continuing to discover some downright frightening machine attacks even after hundreds of hours in the game.

In a Reddit post titled "150+ hours and I just found out they could lasso you," user philohendron demonstrated their first encounter with a particularly gnarly Leaplasher attack. The kangaroo-like enemy shoots out an energy beam, grabs Aloy with it, draws her in, and then violently dropkicks her to the ground.

Judging by the comments on that post, philohendron was not alone in taking a long time to discover this attack. "I have over 200 and just now found out from this," Jnelly2019 (opens in new tab) wrote. "Ayo wtf was that?? Lol around the same amount of time put in. Never seen that," Rs90 (opens in new tab) added. "When I first experienced the grab after playing for 80+ hours I thought it was a (unique) death animation," MaulendeMyrte (opens in new tab) said.

Of course, plenty of people have seen this attack, too, so it's not exactly unprecedented. It's even documented on the Horizon wiki (opens in new tab) as the "Reel and Kick" - apparently it's only available if the Leaplasher's Cargo Claw is empty, which may explain why a decent number of folks have never run into the move.

One thing everyone (opens in new tab) can agree on (opens in new tab), though, is that Leaplashers suck (opens in new tab).

Horizon Forbidden West fans have the Burning Shores DLC on April 19 to look forward to, and the new companion set to be introduced in the expansion is already setting the hearts of Aloy shippers aflutter.