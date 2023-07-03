15 years later, this legendary visual novel is finally getting a Western release

The Tsukihime remake is finally coming to the West.

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon was announced for launch in the West just this past weekend at the 2023 Anime Expo. As reported by RPG Site, developer Type-Moon closed out its panel at the expo with a huge announcement, revealing the Tsukihime remake would come Westward next year in 2024.

Type-Moon's remade visual novel will be available on PS4 and PS5 via backwards compatibility, as well as on Nintendo Switch next year. Tsukihime is a cult classic anime visual novel, first made 23 years ago in 2000, and then getting its remake announced eight years later.

However, the remake wouldn't release for another 13 years, and long-time fans in Japan would be waiting for its release until 2021. It's this remake from 2008 that's finally coming to Western audiences with an official localization. Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon has completely remade visuals, a new voice cast, new character designs, and even new stories to uncover.

In fact, this is just part one of the complete Tsukihime remake. Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon covers two story routes of the original game's five, so there'll be another remake part out in the future to cover the remaining routes. Here's hoping it's not quite as dragged out as Final Fantasy 7's Remake saga, although considering this remake was 13 years in the making, it's been a long wait already.

If you haven't heard of Tsukihime, we can't really blame you - it's been a cult classic for many years, but arguably never broken out into a mainstream hit. Here's hoping this remake changes that, but until next year, you can check out the Tsukihime anime adaptation, or the Melty Blood fighting series, which is a spin-off of the original visual novel.

