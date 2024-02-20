15-year-old PlayStation shooter gets surprise new Trophies for PS4 and PS5

A PlayStation shooter from 15 years ago has been given a new lease of life as its developer adds new trophies for PS5 and PS4 players.

On February 20, Resistance: Retribution developer, Bend Studio, took to Twitter to reveal a new addition to its shooter from 2009. "Fight the Chimera with a shiny new PlayStation Trophy list in Resistance: Retribution on PS4/PS5," the tweet reads, before revealing they'll be available for players to unlock from today.

Starting tomorrow, fight the Chimera with a shiny new PlayStation Trophy list in Resistance: Retribution on PS4/PS5. 🏆 Available Tuesday, February 20 on PlayStation Plus via the Classics Catalog. #Bend30 pic.twitter.com/WkV9bmFRz8February 19, 2024

The PlayStation studio may have developed other games since 2009 - including survival horror Days Gone and two Uncharted games for the PS Vita - but this hasn't stopped fans from getting excited about a new reason to replay the shooter. In the replies to Bend Studios' tweet, you'll find a lot of people hopeful about a remaster or remake of Resistance: Retribution, despite the new Trophies being their only hint towards this being a possibility.

Originally launched on the PlayStation Portable, Resistance: Retribution is actually the third game in the Resistance series and sees former British Marine James Grayson set out to destroy Chimeran conversion centers, which are used to convert humans into the alien species they're named after.

Since the PSP is now a relic of the past, the game is available digitally on both PS4 and PS5 and is included in the PS Plus Premium and Extra memberships. Don't worry, you're not going to be dealing with PSP-style graphics, as Resistance: Retribution has been converted and enhanced for the newer consoles and gained some additional features, including rewind, quick save, and video filters.