10 Awesome Comic-Con 2010 Moments

Adorable moppet Chloe Moretz confirms she is the World’s Smartest 12-Year-Old in a chat with Total Film after the Let Me In panel. How did she approach her toothy character?

“You think about the different aspects that Abby has,” she explains. “You have Little Girl Abby, you have 250-Year-Old Abby, and you have Vampire Abby. And the vampire is more of the devil inside the Little Girl Abby. At the same time there’s the old soul. So it’s like this three dimensional character that you have to portray in a two dimensional film.”

Safe to say we’re firmly outside of Twilight territory here. “I haven’t really seen them,” Moretz says. “Our film is definitely deeper and darker and grittier.”