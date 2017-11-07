Zelda: Breath of the Wild free DLC adds a new quest and special Xenoblade Chronicles 2 armor

We're getting at least one new The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild quest to tide us over while we wait for The Champions' Ballad DLC. Nintendo announced in a Direct presentation that on Thursday, November 9 it will roll out free Zelda DLC to celebrate the pending release of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Complete the side quest and you'll be rewarded with this special set of armor.

The armor is a replica of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 protagonist Rex's outfit. It has sort of a "Sora from Kingdom Hearts meets an old timey diving suit" look. If it works the same as the new armor introduced in Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 1, it will give Link a bonus ability or status effect for wearing all the pieces, but the Great Fairies won't be able to increase its defense level. Speaking from personal experience, those static defense levels meant I didn't use the DLC armor for very long before going back to my trusty climbing gear. This one could be different, though.

And now, the most important question of: does this mean that Zelda and Xenoblade Chronicles secretly take place in the same universe?! Probably not, unless that silly Nintendo Switch T-shirt you get for buying Breath of the Wild's season pass is supposed to be canon, too.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC 2 - The Champions' Ballad is set to arrive by the end of the year. You'll play as Link, but the story will be more about Zelda. Finally you can serve as Zelda's trusty knight protector while wearing tight shorts and a diving helmet hoody.