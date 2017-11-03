Yes, there's an orgy in Assassin's Creed Origins. Here's how to find it

What is this, Assassin's Creed orgy-gins? At this point in the week, I'm not even sorry for this pun. With Assassin's Creed Origins a dangerously rich playground of historical fun, it was only a matter of time before we found some hidden secrets. Ancient Egyptians can't just spend all their time wandering around innocently waiting for you to knock them over you know, and these NPCs got the lucky, err, job of an eternal pleasure session. You can see it at 6:05 in our Assassin's Creed Origins Easter eggs video above but if you're looking to see and hear it for yourself, just follow the below steps.

Head to Herakleion Nome

First off, you'll want to head to the blue arrow on the above map of Herakleion Nome. If you've unlocked it, you want to fast travel to Herakleion Village up in the north east of Origins enormous map. Head over to the east island of the village and you'll find a house with some distinctive noises coming from it. Because you need to make sure you know what's making those sounds, you can clamber up the side of the building, stop at this window and use your photo mode for your own nefarious purposes. Yes, this window below.

Now, all you have to do is peer in the window using the helpful zoom function of your photo mode.... There might be some clothes involved but the noises suggest this isn't just a hug.

Now off you go and feel guilty about your voyeuristic nature and then check out our best video game photo modes.