Win '80s movies Dreamscape and Electric Dreams on Blu-ray

SFX magazine is currently running a poll to establish your favourite SF and fantasy movies of the ‘80s – so what better time to give away a couple of movies from 1984, both recently reissued on Blu-ray?

Romcom Electric Dreams features a bizarre love triangle, as a guy’s home computer achieves sentience due to a champagne spillage, and becomes increasingly jealous of his budding relationship with a neighbour. Silly premise, but the results are quite charming!

Meanwhile, Dreamscape blends political thriller, horror ride, and tech-fantasy as Dennis Quaid’s young psychic enters the dreams of the President of the United States to prevent another psychic from assassinating him.

Both films have been restored from new 2K scans, with Dreamscape available from July 31 and Electric Dreams due for release on August 7.

Thanks to Second Sight Films we have Blu-rays of both films to give to four lucky winners, who'll receive one of each. To put your name in the hat for a chance to win, simply answer the question below...

