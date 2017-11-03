Last chance! Vote for your favourite games in the 35th Golden Joystick Awards

It's time to have your say on your favourite games of the year. Voting on the 35th Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP has now opened with 21 categories where we need YOU to decide on the cream of the gaming crop. Whether you've played nothing but Horizon Zero Dawn – which is tying with Persona 5 for the most nominations across all categories, with five appearances each – or already spent too much time with Destiny 2, the categories are swamped with the very best the industry has to offer. Breath of the Wild or Mario + Rabbids? PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or Friday the 13th? The choice is yours. Better yet, everyone who votes can claim a FREE eBook worth up to £15.99.



***UPDATE NOV 3rd 10.03 GMT: Voting closes in less than 24 hours at 00.00 GMT today. Some categories are incredibly close, so you still have time to tip the balance for your favourite games by taking 5 minutes to vote. Huge thanks to everyone who has taken part so far. Keep the votes coming in for your favourite games by clicking the link below.***

The awards, presented by none other than Assassin's Creed's Danny Wallace, take place on Nov 17 in London, and you can also watch them via our official streaming partner Twitch. But before any of that happens, the Golden Joystick Awards need you to decide who deserves the ultimate accolade of a shiny, well, Golden Joystick. There are even four new categories this year on top of the usual highly contested Best PlayStation, Best Xbox, Best Nintendo and Ultimate Game of the Year accolades. For the first time you can choose your Best VR Game, eSports Team of the Year, Best Streamer/Broadcaster and the Still Playing Award for the game you just can't quit.

Plus, to reward you for voting your way through 21 categories, you'll get your choice of gaming eBook worth up to £15.99. Choose between PC Gamer's Best PC Games ever, Edge's 100 Greatest Videogames, GamesMaster's Ultimate Guide to Minecraft Vol 20, Retro Gamer's Book of Arcade Classics, The Nintendo Switch Book, and The PlayStation Book celebrating over 20 years of PlayStation. See them all below. So what are you waiting for? Vote now in the 35th Golden Joystick Awards .

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Keep up to date with all the news on the Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP by following on Twitter or Facebook.