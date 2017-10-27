Watch Hellboy smash up Cyborg, Scarecrow and Atrocious in Injustice 2

Hellboy just gave Justice League's Cyborg a right old kicking. It's probably not something you'll ever get to see in the movie theater, but we just got our first proper look at Hellboy doing his thing in Injustice 2 and, obviously, he's pounding his way through a bunch of familiar faces.

You can also spot Atrocitus from the Green Lantern comics and everyone's favorite deranged psychology professor, Scarecrow. I've got a soft spot for Hellboy, and I'd probably back him against any of the Injustice 2 line-up. Anyone he can't physically destroy with his Good Samaritan revolver he can probably get to with his trademarked sarcastic humor. He'd have Superman crying into his cape in no time.

Injustice 2 was released back in May and the fighting game's roster includes DC and Mortal Kombat stars like Batman, Raiden, Wonder Woman and Aquaman, but Hellboy is a new arrival that will be available on November 14 if - and here's the catch - you've stumped up for the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition, Injustice 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack or Fighter Pack #2. Everyone else has to wait for the Hellboy DLC on November 21.

Hellboy is hot again right now, pun intended, after the internet spontaneously combusted at the sight of Stranger Things star David Harbour as Big Red. He's got the starring role in the new reboot, Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, which is scheduled for release next year. That will also star the patron saint of cult movies, Milla Jovovich.