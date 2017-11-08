Thor: Ragnarok cut an '80s-style flashback scene with a chubby Thor and emo Loki

Thor: Ragnarok is hilarious. But do you know what would have made it even funnier? ‘80s-style flashbacks. Annoyingly, we were oh-so-close to seeing what surely would have been one of the funniest scenes in MCU history – a flashback involving a rotund Thor and an emo Loki in their own high school movie. Canon-breaking? Sure. Brilliant? Absolutely.

Director Taika Waititi took to MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast (H/T ComicBook) to reveal all about the scene in question. It’s a doozy, as Waititi explains, “If we ever do a Thor 4 we can have it, but I wanted to do some flashbacks where Thor was a kid, a fat little kid. There was like an ‘80s version of Asgard where everyone had massive shoulder pads, and everyone had mullets.”

And it gets better.

“Our idea was Thor and Valkyrie meet and he’s like, ‘Hey I know you,’ and she’s like ‘Ha I remember you,’ and then it cuts back to this thing and he’s just this pudgy little kid walking around with a mullet and being picked on by other kids. And Loki’s like this little emo goth hanging out by himself. He was like [Draco Malfoy] in Harry Potter.”

Even though the movie has some great non-sequiturs – that play, anyone? – this would have been amazing. After seeing what Waititi pulled off with Sakaar, an ‘80s-style Asgard would’ve been unbelievable. Think San Junipero mixed with Game of Thrones and you’re on the right track.

But what about emo Loki? Mwah. Perfection. I hope we get Thor 4 just for that scene, to be perfectly honest.

Thor: Ragnarok has just launched in theaters in the US, so what better time to read about the movie’s big cameo scene, as well as 5 questions we had after watching Thor: Ragnarok?

Image: Marvel