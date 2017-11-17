The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild scores big at the 35th Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP

The 35th Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP have just come to an end, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild emerging victorious with five awards to its name.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild picks up an incredible five awards, including the Best Studio category, making it the first game to win both the Critics' Choice Award and public-voted Ultimate Game of the Year award," said Dan Dawkins, our illustrious leader and Global Editor-In-Chief of GamesRadar+.

The Lifetime Achievement award went to Sid Meier, the veteran game designer who created the epic Civilization series.

“I would not be here without the fans," he says. "Whether you played Pirates!, Railroad Tycoon, or Civilization, all of our fans around the globe have allowed me to have the best job in the world, and I want to thank them all.”

The full list of award winners is:

Best Storytelling - Horizon: Zero Dawn

Best Visual Design - Cuphead

Best Audio - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Best Gaming Performance sponsored by The Sun - Ashly Burch (Horizon: Zero Dawn)

Best Indie Game in collaboration with Square Enix Collective - Friday the 13th: The Game

Best Multiplayer Game sponsored by GT Omega - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Studio of the Year - Nintendo EPD

Best VR Game - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

eSports Play of the Year sponsored by Intel - Agilities

eSports Team of the Year - Lunatic-Hai

eSports Game of the Year sponsored by OMEN by HP - Overwatch

Best Streamer / Broadcaster - Markiplier

Handheld / Mobile Game of the Year sponsored by Bespoke Arcades - Pokémon Sun and Moon

Nintendo Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

PlayStation Game of the Year - Horizon: Zero Dawn

Xbox Game of the Year - Cuphead

PC Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Critics’ Choice Award - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Breakthrough Award sponsored by Badfly - Ashly Burch

Hall of Fame - Final Fantasy

Most Wanted Award - The Last of Us Part 2

Still Playing Award - World of Tanks

Outstanding Contribution to the UK Games Industry sponsored by The Telegraph - Debbie Bestwick MBE

Lifetime Achievement - Sid Meier

Ultimate Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The show was also a chance for gamers to a sneak peek at upcoming games including brand new trailers for Code Vein and Ni No Kuni 2. You can also watch the whole show on Twitch.

"Every video game is a minor miracle, and it's thrilling to work in an industry that is so creative, daring, and empowering, where creators face so many challenges, both technical, financial, and personal," adds Dawkins.