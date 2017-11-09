Star Wars: The Last Jedi director signs up to create a brand new Star Wars trilogy

Rian Johnson, writer and director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, must have really impressed someone at Disney. We won't even get to see his movie until next month, but he's already been tasked with creating a brand-new Star Wars trilogy. I'm not saying it's definitely because of the Porgs, but...

Like on The Last Jedi, Johnson will will write and direct the first entry in this new mystery trilogy, and it will feature "new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored." That's about all Disney and Lucasfilm are saying for now.

"We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi," said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. "He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy."

Before working on Star Wars: The Last Jedi Johnson was best known for directing time-jumping science fiction movie Looper, as well as cult teen detective movie Brick.

"We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi," Johnson and Bergman said in a joint statement. "Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”"

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive in cinemas on December 15.