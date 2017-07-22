Don't just pilot the mech, BE the mech in Archangel for PSVR, Rift, and Vive

San Diego Comic Con isn't just for movies, TV, and (of course) comic books, you know. Video games pop up every now and then at SDCC too - like Archangel from Skydance Interactive. In this VR game coming to PS4, HTC Vive, and Oculus Rift, you take control of a hulking mech out to take down an evil megacorporation that's turned the planet into a barren wasteland. Like you do.

Stay tuned for more San Diego Comic Con 2017 news, and if you haven't already, check out our hub full of every SDCC 2017 movie and TV trailer.