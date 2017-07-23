Popular

"LIKE EVERY KID'S DREAM" - here's the best SDCC reactions to the Avengers: Infinity War trailer

Of everything coming out of SDCC's Hall H this past four days, there's been one thing on everyone's mind: will Marvel *finally* release the Avengers: Infinity War trailer? Attendees at Disney's D23 expo were treated to the footage last weekend so we know it's out there. A perfectly-edited trailer, designed to make us lose our collective minds at the sight of Thanos... well, doing anything other than sit. 

Alas, 'twas not meant to be and Marvel's decided to keep it under wraps for a while longer. So let's turn to those on Twitter who saw the trailer themselves and experienced it in all of its glory!

