"LIKE EVERY KID'S DREAM" - here's the best SDCC reactions to the Avengers: Infinity War trailer

Of everything coming out of SDCC's Hall H this past four days, there's been one thing on everyone's mind: will Marvel *finally* release the Avengers: Infinity War trailer? Attendees at Disney's D23 expo were treated to the footage last weekend so we know it's out there. A perfectly-edited trailer, designed to make us lose our collective minds at the sight of Thanos... well, doing anything other than sit.

Alas, 'twas not meant to be and Marvel's decided to keep it under wraps for a while longer. So let's turn to those on Twitter who saw the trailer themselves and experienced it in all of its glory!

We saw what was shown at #D23Expo for #InfinityWar #MarvelSDCC. EVEN BETTER THE SECOND TIME.July 23, 2017

Just saw a f'n epic #AvengersInfinityWar trailer. It looks like 10 movies in one, must be at least 20 hours long. #SDCCJuly 23, 2017

#InfintyWar footage! Of all the characters & team ups shown, #SpiderMan got BY FAR the biggest cheer from the Hall H crowd. #SDCC2017July 23, 2017

#InfinityWar trailer won #sdcc2017July 23, 2017

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR IS LIKE EVERY KID'S DREAM. I HAVE DREAMT EVER SINCE I WAS LITTLE OF SEEING ALL THESE CHARACTERS IN 1 MOVIE. IM CRYINGJuly 23, 2017

AND THEN THE AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR TRAILER ACTUALLY SCALPED ME I AM TORN UP FROM THE INSIDE OUTJuly 23, 2017

I saw 10 seconds of INFINITY WAR I am one with the force the force is with me I am one with the force the force is with me I am one with thJuly 23, 2017

The world isn't ready for the Avengers: Infinity War footage. Stop asking for it.lol jk release it @MarvelJuly 23, 2017

DCEU: Here's the #JusticeLeague trailerMCU: Hold my beer...*Drops #InfinityWar footage* pic.twitter.com/gjI2j8otBJJuly 23, 2017

Images: Marvel