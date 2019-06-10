Zombie Army 4: Dead War keeps the Nazi zombie trend alive... or should that be undead?

Nazi zombies are like a bad habit we just can't break, and the latest game from Sniper Elite studio Rebellion is no exception. Announced at the PC Gaming Show at E3 2019, Zombie Army 4: Dead War promises maximum gore, minimal historical accuracy.

Aiming for a 2020 release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, the game supports four player drop in, drop out co-op - a blessing for those of us with tiny bladders or flaky friends - and dozens of skills, special attacks, weapon upgrades, cosmetic items and emotes to play with too.

The Zombie Army series started life as a Sniper Elite standalone expansion in 2013. Then in 2015 the Zombie Army Trilogy was released, a game that OXM said was like "like some kind of superb grindhouse gore movie, all the way down to the brooding synth soundtrack." Zombie Army 4: Dead War looks like it will stay true to those marvellous messy roots, and throw some nice sight-seeing around a zombie infested Italy into the bargain.