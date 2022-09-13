Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fans still don't have a clue what the title means

After Nintendo said they couldn't reveal The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's full name for fear of spoiling the story, fans still have no clue what it all means.

Earlier today on September 13 at the Nintendo Direct showcase, Nintendo finally pulled back the curtain on the sequel to Breath of the Wild, revealing the game's full subtitle as "Tears of the Kingdom." A new trailer showed Link diving headlong through clouds, before a release date of May 12, 2023 was finally announced for the eagerly-anticipated sequel.

What's important about part of this announcement is that, just last year, Nintendo said it couldn't reveal the sequel's full name for fear of giving away too much of the game. "Those subtitles… they start to give little bits of hints about maybe what’s going to happen," Nintendo Treehouse's Bill Trinen said at the time. "We’re still calling it the sequel to Breath of the Wild."

Now though, with the name of the sequel revealed, Breath of the Wild fans are confessing they're none the wiser. "Very funny that they said they couldn't reveal the title earlier this year because it would spoil too much, then they drop this and everyone's like "??? Okay!" reads one recently-published comment on the Breath of the Wild subreddit (opens in new tab).

Others are in agreement with the general sentiment here, even going so far as to suspect that Nintendo might have had a different title in mind for the new game, one that would have potentially spoiled details for the sequel. Whether this is true or not, we really can't say, but it's amusing to think that Nintendo's worries really haven't amounted to anything at all.

