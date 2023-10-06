Zelda Tears of the Kingdom engineer makes surprising breakthrough: Cows are OP

A Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player has made a surprising discovery; cows are weirdly OP.

As spotted in the Hyrule Engineering subreddit, one player has made a potential breakthrough and it's all thanks to a literal raging bull. As you can see from the clip below, the cows are unsuspectedly fast - all you need to do to see this for yourself is get them in a homemade trap and let them do the rest.

I don't think this player expected the cow in question to yeet themselves across Hyrule at such speeds but, as they say in their caption, it's definitely a good idea for Tears of the Kingdom players to consider the possibility of cow-powered vehicles. I'm not sure how I feel about the poor thing falling out of the contraption whilst in the air though...

This discovery has gone down well in the subreddit, as one player explains: "first this made me laugh my ass off. then it put me in a state of wonder." Another has also shared their interest in the breakthrough, adding: "Ladies and gentlemen we have reached yet another age of technological advancements." Finally, my favorite reaction to the video comes from this user who simply commented: "I have to go now. My planet needs me."

As it turns out, the cows aren't the only NPC you can do this trick with. Other players in the thread have pointed out that they've seen similar videos with Beedle, for example. Luckily for you, I've managed to track one of these instances down which you can see for yourself below.

Interestingly, Beedle doesn't have nearly the same amount of speed as the cow but still manages to coast across Hyrule like he's standing on some kind of motorized vehicle. Although likely a bug in the game, the possibilities with this one are endless.

If you were hoping for more reasons to head back into Hyrule, we have some bads news. Last month Nintendo revealed that Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn't getting DLC after all - despite all of the rumours we've been hearing. The reasoning behind this decision is simply because the team is all out of ideas for this game for now.