Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom characters have made lovely and horrible fanart of Link

It turns out The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's inhabitants are doing fanart of Link.

Be warned: there are very light spoilers for Tears of the Kingdom here.

Earlier this week, one Tears of the Kingdom player made quite the odd discovery. Link has a lengthy history of terrorizing the evil Yiga Clan in both Breath of the Wild and its sequel, and it turns out that Yiga Clan really hate him for it. So much so, that they apparently see the Hero of Hyrule as a literal demon.

It's a little harsh, sure, but considering the sheer amount of Yiga Clan we've killed, who are we to argue with their depiction of Link? Princess Zelda's sworn protector is probably the monster the Yiga Clan fear more than anything in Hyrule at this rate.

But the Yiga aren't the only people doing fanart of Link. If you head to the Hateno school after having completed the second 'Teach Me a Lesson' side quest, the children there will have actually done a drawing of Link and plastered it over their school classroom wall.

Now that's a really charming way of showing their appreciation for our hero. If Link is feeling bad for what he's put the Yiga Clan through over the past few years, then the children's depiction of him should have him feeling a lot more positive about his image in Hyrule.

Here's hoping there's some other lovely little details like this hidden in Tears of the Kingdom. Considering how absolutely huge the scale of the Breath of the Wild sequel is, we'd bet there probably is.

