Zelda modder adds Tears of the Kingdom's best ability to one of the series' most iconic entries

A Zelda modder has recreated Tear's of the Kingdom's best ability in one of the series' most beloved entries.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gives Link a plethora of new powers to play with, such as Ascend - the ability to reach higher areas by floating through ceilings - and Recall, which lets you move objects back through time. Each is impressive in its own right, but arguably best of all is Ultrahand. This nifty power allows you to build your own creations by moving and rotating objects and sticking them to other objects using some sort of magical glue.

It adds a whole new creative depth to Tears of the Kingdom and is something you're likely to miss if you revisit Link's earlier adventures. Fortunately, that doesn't have to be the case if you're delving back into Ocarina of Time, as one very talented modder has found a way to incorporate Ultrahand into an unofficial PC version of the iconic Nintendo 64 game.

That modder is notCHase, who recently showcased their creation on YouTube. The video, which you can check out below, shows classic Link constructing a makeshift cart by gluing wheels onto a wooden plank. Like in Tears of the Kingdom, giving it a whack sets it moving, and off Link goes to take in the beautiful surroundings of Hyrule.

Unfortunately, it does have its limits, as unlike in Tears of the Kingdom, there are no steering sticks, meaning the cart frequently hurls itself headlong into danger. As the footage shows, somehow it manages to navigate the unforgiving desert and the deep blue sea unscathed, but things don't go so well when it rolls all the way to the top of the volcano that is Death Mountain. Where's Recall when you need it, eh?

Tears of the Kingdom may be all the rage now, but all these years later Ocarina of Time players are still competing to finish the game in record time. Recently a strategy that speedrunners have relied on for the last 12 years was rendered "obsolete" after a technique was accidentally discovered that shaves an entire minute of the world record.

