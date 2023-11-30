The only Marvel project Zack Snyder would consider is a Daredevil and Elektra movie

By Molly Edwards
published

Zack Snyder talks Marvel

Charlie Cox in Daredevil
(Image credit: Netflix)

Zack Snyder has revealed the one Marvel project he'd consider directing. 

Snyder has of course helmed many superhero movies before, but over in the DC universe – he directed Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League, but has since left the superhero sphere. 

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder revealed that he'd consider directing a Daredevil and Elektra movie for Marvel, potentially adapting Elektra Lives Again – a graphic penned by Frank Miller. "But that's it," Snyder said. 

In the same interview, Snyder also commented that he'd consider returning to DC to adapt another of Miller's works: The Dark Knight Returns. 

At the moment, though, Snyder has a whole new franchise on his hands over at Netflix. Rebel Moon Part 1 launches this December on the streamer – with a limited theatrical release – and Part 2 is following in April 2024. The films are an original sci-fi story that grew from an old Star Wars pitch of Snyder's, which will see a warrior named Kora seeking allies to help her make a stand against the brutal Motherworld. 

Snyder recently talked to our sister publication SFX magazine about the future ahead for Rebel Moon, which involves a podcast, comic books, and an animated movie. "These are stories that we pitch to each other and I have to hear them and say, 'That's cool, that works in the world.' So it's happening on a small scale right now... A trilogy of sequels is cool," he said.

As for Marvel, next up is Echo, a Hawkeye spin-off that will feature Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, and stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. 

Rebel Moon Part 1 arrives on Netflix this December 22, with a limited theatrical release from December 15. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist. 

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Entertainment Writer

I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 