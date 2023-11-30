The only Marvel project Zack Snyder would consider is a Daredevil and Elektra movie

Zack Snyder has revealed the one Marvel project he'd consider directing.

Snyder has of course helmed many superhero movies before, but over in the DC universe – he directed Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder's Justice League, but has since left the superhero sphere.

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder revealed that he'd consider directing a Daredevil and Elektra movie for Marvel, potentially adapting Elektra Lives Again – a graphic penned by Frank Miller. "But that's it," Snyder said.

In the same interview, Snyder also commented that he'd consider returning to DC to adapt another of Miller's works: The Dark Knight Returns.

At the moment, though, Snyder has a whole new franchise on his hands over at Netflix. Rebel Moon Part 1 launches this December on the streamer – with a limited theatrical release – and Part 2 is following in April 2024. The films are an original sci-fi story that grew from an old Star Wars pitch of Snyder's, which will see a warrior named Kora seeking allies to help her make a stand against the brutal Motherworld.

Snyder recently talked to our sister publication SFX magazine about the future ahead for Rebel Moon, which involves a podcast, comic books, and an animated movie. "These are stories that we pitch to each other and I have to hear them and say, 'That's cool, that works in the world.' So it's happening on a small scale right now... A trilogy of sequels is cool," he said.

As for Marvel, next up is Echo, a Hawkeye spin-off that will feature Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, and stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

Rebel Moon Part 1 arrives on Netflix this December 22, with a limited theatrical release from December 15. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies to fill out your watchlist.