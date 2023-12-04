Zack Snyder thought that Barbie joke about his Justice League movie was "pretty good"

Remember when the Barbie movie made that joke about Justice League? Turns out, Zack Snyder actually liked it.

"I thought [Barbie] was great," Snyder told Men's Health. "And I think the joke is pretty good." The filmmaker went on to say that it's "a hundred percent" more of a joke about the fandom.

At one point in the film, the Barbieland is overthrown by the Kens and the Barbies are put in a trance that suddenly makes them subservient to the Kens. After Writer Barbie (Alexandra Shipp) wakes up, she describes it thus: "It's like I've been in a dream where I was really invested in the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League."

"The thing that I said to Debbie is – the thing that you need to take a second and think about is that your name is so seamlessly sewed together with a pop culture phenomenon so big it can exist as a joke in a movie about Barbie," said Snyder. "That’s pretty insane. You just need to step back for a second and go like, 'Whoa, what did we do? What happened? How is that a thing?'"

We're all familiar with the Snyder cut, but if you need a refresher, the popular culture phenomenon refers to the eventually released-to-streaming version of Justice League directed by Snyder before Joss Whedon took over as co-director in Snyder's absence. After Whedon's 'happier' cut underperformed at the box office, a years-long campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut took over the internet. The official Snyder Cut, titled Zack Snyder's Justice League, was released to Max in 2021 to a much better critical reception...and a 242-minute runtime.

Snyder's next big blockbuster, Rebel Moon, is set for a limited theatrical release beginning on December 15 before hitting Netflix on December 22. Barbie is set to hit Max on December 15.