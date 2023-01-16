Yu-Gi-Oh's 25th anniversary collection brings back some legends of the game

Yu-Gi-Oh's 25th anniversary celebrations bring back some of the game's most legendary cards.

Konami is bringing back the very first Legendary Collection of Yu-Gi-Oh cards as a 25th anniversary edition featuring "special variant cards" of some of the game's most famous monsters.

Each 25th anniversary collection will contain six classic packs - including Legend of Blue Eyes White Dragon, the game's first booster pack which contained cards including the legendary Exodia collection - but it'll also come with a handful of Ultra Rare cards bringing together some truly iconic monsters. Anime mascots Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Dark Magician, and Red-Eyes Black Dragon will feature alongside the three Egyptian God cards; Obelisk the Tormentor, Slifer the Sky Dragon, and The Winged Dragon of Ra.

In addition to those cards, each pack will feature another of the aforementioned monsters in a new rarity, created especially for the anniversary. A randomly-inserted card will be a 'Quarter Century Secret Rare', which Konami says will be "a taste of what's to come."

The Yu-Gi-Oh card game first hit shelves in 1999, several years after the original manga run. That technically puts the game's 25th anniversary firmly in 2024, but Konami is kicking celebrations off nice and early. As well as this initial collection, Konami will release more commemorative products, with more information about the rest of the anniversary project on its way soon.