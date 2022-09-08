You can now pre-order the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Core controller

Microsoft's new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller pre-orders are now live, which means you can already get your name down for the next generation Xbox Series X controller. The $129.99 / £114.99 gamepad will be released on September 21, but we're seeing pre-orders available at Amazon (opens in new tab) and Microsoft (opens in new tab) right now.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core (seriously, that's the full name) comes in $50 / £45 cheaper than the fully fledged Elite Series 2 controller. What are you sacrificing to pick up that cheaper gamepad? Not much.

That depends on how you look at it. The new Elite Series 2 Core offers the same customization opportunities as the main flagship. However, you won't find any of the additional paddles, thumbsticks, or directional pad accessories in the box here. Instead, this is a controller for anyone after a high-end gamepad, and who may tinker with some of the settings further down the line.

All of that is accompanied by a new white aesthetic, keeping the main body crisp but maintaining the black rubberized grips along each leg.

You'll find both US and UK Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core pre-order options just below, but we're also rounding up more of the best Xbox One controllers further down the page.

Pre-order the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Core

US - Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core | $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller pre-orders ready for the September 21 release date. Delivery times will depend on your location, but Prime members can certainly benefit from speedy shipping. Also available at Microsoft



UK - Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core | £114.99 at Microsoft

You can pre-order the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Core from Microsoft in the UK right now. We're not seeing listings live at any other retailers at the time of writing, but will certainly keep you updated once we sniff one out.



Xbox Elite Series 2 vs. Series 2 Core Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Adjustable tension thumbsticks

40 hour battery life

3 custom profiles

Custom button mapping

PC compatible

Additional thumbsticks / paddles / D-Pad included Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Core Adjustable tension thumbsticks

40 hour battery life

3 custom profiles

Custom button mapping

PC compatible

Of course, cheap Xbox controllers also make some of the best PC controllers on the market. However, we're also rounding up all the best Xbox steering wheels for even more buttons.