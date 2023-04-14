You can buy Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's busted Master Sword - if you're lucky

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans in Japan can try their hand at buying the busted Master Sword.

As first reported by RPGSite (opens in new tab), Lawson's convenience stores in Japan are holding a special raffle lottery for Tears of the Kingdom's launch. Nintendo's Japanese website (opens in new tab) reveals one of the prizes on offer for winners of the lottery is a replica of the broken Master Sword we've seen Link and Zelda using in a few trailers for Tears of the Kingdom, which you can see just below.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This sword actually lights up, making it a perfect desk piece. There's no real way to tell how many replica Master Swords are on offer in the promotion in Lawsons stores, but RPGSite notes that this is probably one of the rarer prizes on offer, and it's hard not to agree.

The busted Master Sword has been a hot topic of conversation for Tears of the Kingdom fans, before the sequel was even officially named. Some speculate it's a result of Ganon's doing, and now that we know Ganondorf is back in full form in Tears of the Kingdom as the big bad, this theory seems incredibly likely.

Other prizes on offer in the Lawsons raffle include a toga blanket styled after Link's new tunic in Tears of the Kingdom, as well as four types of coffee mug decorated with art from the sequel (perfect for rolling out the fine china for guests). There's even a Spicy Pepper-flavor of Lawson's fried chicken snack on offer, which you'll probably recognize from Breath of the Wild's cooking.

Tickets for the raffle cost 750 Yen, which equates to just under $6. That's a bargain for a light-up replica of the busted Master Sword, but maybe not so great a deal for a Spicy Pepper chicken snack.

Check out our feature on nine cool things you might've missed in the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer for some blink-and-you-miss-it features.