Yoko Taro's gacha game is deleting accounts for the most Nier sendoff possible

By Iain Harris
published

Sinoalice is sending one server off with a bang

Two puppets appear on stage in Sinoalice
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Nier creator Yoko Taro is recreating one of his favorite story beats with mobile gacha game Sinoalice by putting players in the position of having their save files deleted forever upon completion. 

As translated by a Sinoalice fan account, players on the mobile game’s Taiwanese server are getting a special ending (opens in new tab) seemingly created by the helmet-clad man himself. Once the final cutscene is played after the final mission, players on the server will be forced to log out, never to return again. 

At the time of writing, it appears this is a special event limited to those on the Taiwanese server, as it was due to shut down anyway. This way, players are sent off with a narrative bang rather than seeing a video game just shut off one day. The Japanese and global servers are fine for now, though you never know with Yoko Taro. 

As Sinoalice English explains on Twitter, part of the game’s final arc is releasing today, allowing those on the server to play nine out of ten verses if all the requirements have been met. Once November 3 rolls around, players will be able to play the tenth and final verse, which will see them booted from the game upon completion.

See more

It’s not the first time Taro has toyed with deleting players’ save files or accounts. Both Neir Replicant (opens in new tab) and Automata (opens in new tab) (spoilers at the links) force you to delete your save file to see a certain ending which is often billed as the true one. Mobile and gacha games facing closure is nothing new for the industry, but Taro has at least managed to kill this server in the most Taro way possible, and we’re here for the sheer flourish. 

Outside of deleting Sinoalice player’s saves, Taro has also taken the time to thank Nier Automate fans for their terrible and lewd artwork.

Iain Harris
Deputy News Editor

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.