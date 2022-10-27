Yoko Taro's gacha game is deleting accounts for the most Nier sendoff possible

Nier creator Yoko Taro is recreating one of his favorite story beats with mobile gacha game Sinoalice by putting players in the position of having their save files deleted forever upon completion.

As translated by a Sinoalice fan account, players on the mobile game’s Taiwanese server are getting a special ending (opens in new tab) seemingly created by the helmet-clad man himself. Once the final cutscene is played after the final mission, players on the server will be forced to log out, never to return again.

At the time of writing, it appears this is a special event limited to those on the Taiwanese server, as it was due to shut down anyway. This way, players are sent off with a narrative bang rather than seeing a video game just shut off one day. The Japanese and global servers are fine for now, though you never know with Yoko Taro.

As Sinoalice English explains on Twitter, part of the game’s final arc is releasing today, allowing those on the server to play nine out of ten verses if all the requirements have been met. Once November 3 rolls around, players will be able to play the tenth and final verse, which will see them booted from the game upon completion.

After clearing the entire final arc, a ending clip will be played. Once that clip is over, you will be forced logged out. After that, you can never. log. in. ever. again.Please clear everything before you set foot.NieR fans will understand.October 25, 2022 See more

It’s not the first time Taro has toyed with deleting players’ save files or accounts. Both Neir Replicant (opens in new tab) and Automata (opens in new tab) (spoilers at the links) force you to delete your save file to see a certain ending which is often billed as the true one. Mobile and gacha games facing closure is nothing new for the industry, but Taro has at least managed to kill this server in the most Taro way possible, and we’re here for the sheer flourish.

Outside of deleting Sinoalice player’s saves, Taro has also taken the time to thank Nier Automate fans for their terrible and lewd artwork.