Yelena Belova returns to Marvel Comics as the White Widow

Yelena Belova is back in Marvel Comics ahead of her MCU role in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. But Yelena won't be returning as the Black Widow. Instead, she'll take on the mantle of the White Widow in a new limited series by writer Sarah Galley and artist Alessandro Miracolo.

Launching in November, the four issue series follows Yelena Belova - Natasha Romanoff's successor as the Black Widow - as she comes into her own in a new superhero identity.

"Superspy. Rogue agent. Shadow of the Black Widow. Yelena Belova has been many things, but striking out as a hero in her own right is new to her," reads Marvel's official description of White Widow #1. "Now that she’s finally free to choose her own path, who will she become?"

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Yelena Belova has become an MCU star through the Black Widow movie and subsequent Hawkeye streaming series, and will next appear in 2024's Thunderbolts film.

"I am beyond exhilarated to launch White Widow into her own series! Yelena Belova is an incredible character who deserves independence, community, and the opportunity to kill on her own terms," writer Sarah Galley tells The Mary Sue , who initially announced the White Widow limited series. "Getting the chance to work with this team at Marvel is a thrill. I can't wait for the world to see what Alessandro and I have in store!"

As for Natasha herself, the original Black Widow, she last starred in her 2021-2022 ongoing series. Her death in the MCU led to Yelena becoming the current MCU iteration of the Black Widow.

White Widow #1 goes on sale November 1 with a cover by David Marquez, seen above.

