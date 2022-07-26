Xenoblade Chronicles 3 director says it initially "didn't feel like Xenoblade Chronicles at all"

When Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s director heard the initial story concept of the new game, he didn’t think it sounded like Xenoblade Chronicles at all.

Speaking to Nintendo (opens in new tab)in a new interview, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 co-director Koh Kojima reveals he had some reservations after hearing the premise of the new game. “At first, I thought it didn’t sound like Xenoblade Chronicles at all,” he explains.

What series creator Tetsuya Takahashi pitched Kojima on was a story surrounding “unreasonable power,” which the series creator says is at the core of Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s story. “I think that ‘power’ actually takes many forms,” Takahashi told Nintendo of the original story concept. “And that it is not about philosophy, justice, or righteousness, but more often, it is about something as simple as dignity or greed.”

If you’re looking forward to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you’ll want to be extra vigilant online. Over the past weekend, retail copies of the sequel shipped early to fans worldwide, leading to spoilers leaking on various internet forums and social media sites. Additionally, the ROM of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has somehow made its way online, leading to some playing the new game on brand new platforms like the Steam Deck.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launches later this week on Friday, July 29, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

