Xbox Series X startup sound teased in new video

The Xbox Series X startup sound seems to have been revealed in a new short video, and it's a smooth, synthy treat.

Update: Xbox Series X development chief Jason Ronald confirmed in an interview with Eurogamer that we are indeed witnessing the startup of the next generation. The video shows the actual boot animation for the new console.

Original story continues

Ahead of the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal coming this Thursday, May 7, Microsoft shared a 16-second video promoting the event. The video opens with what looks and sounds like the boot-up sequence for the Xbox Series X , and that's more than just speculation. The captioning for the video specifically labels it as a "new Xbox sound", and the description for the video opens with "boot up a new episode". This is either a well-played joke from Microsoft, or it's a preview of how your Xbox Series X will greet you.

Obviously, we'd take a price point, performance breakdown, or a list of launch games over a preview of how the thing sounds when you turn it on, but there's something to be said for a good launch sequence. Console startup sequences and sounds have become anchors for nostalgic memories, from the PS2 to the Xbox 360, so we shouldn't just write them off as fluff.

Based on this preview, the Xbox Series X startup screen is pretty much what you'd hope for. The logo bleeds in as a flare illuminates it from behind, all while a smooth, ethereal synth swells in the background. I also love the faint metallic whine which, in this case, gives way to an event promo, but which will presumably send us into the console's main menu when we actually boot it up. It's a neat little soundscape, and it's cool to actually hear next-gen consoles in action.