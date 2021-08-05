Xbox Series X restock: today's possible chances of getting Microsoft's most powerful system

The Xbox Series X restock woe continue, and units remain more than a little difficult to find, no matter where you're based in the world. However, it's now been confirmed that Walmart will have stock in today!
Aside from Amazon - which has seen stock fluctuate in past weeks worldwide - your best bet at finally scoring a system for your living room is best founded in Walmart which will have Xbox Series X go live in a limited quantities at 3pm ET - so don't miss your chance to get one!
Action has been a little quieter regarding that of Xbox Series X stock taking flight in the UK, but the console has cropped up on Amazon and Argos in the weeks gone by, but, as a general rule, we'd advise casting a wide a net as possible to get the system in your home, as when stock is available, it often isn't for long!
No matter which retailer you could find the Xbox Series X at, it's important to reiterate the price of the machine so that you're not having a fast one pulled on you. The Xbox Series X carries an MSRP of $499 in the US and £450 in the UK. If you are to pay more than that, just be sure that the package includes some of the best Xbox Series X games or the best Xbox Series X accessories.
If you're interested in seeing how the different retailers stack up against each other as far as Xbox Series X stock is concerned, here's the lowdown on when the consoles were last moving through these outlets:
- Best Buy: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen July 14
- Microsoft: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen July 15
- Walmart: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen July 22
- GameStop: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen July 15
- Amazon: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen June 22
- Target: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen June 23
- Newegg: Xbox Series X | Xbox Series S - last seen May 2
All that power would be amiss without your gaming experience looking and sounding its very best, fortunately, that's where the best Xbox Series X headset and the best TV for Xbox Series X can fill that requirement beautifully.