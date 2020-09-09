Xbox Series X pre-orders - get your hands on the next-gen console first

After months of waiting, we now know when we'll be able to put down Xbox Series X pre-orders: September 22, 2020. That's barely two weeks away from now - the day of the announcement, September 9 - so expect there to be pandemonium on the day as everyone tries to secure their next-gen console. To help you avoid missing out, we've put together a list of where you're most likely to find Xbox Series X pre-order stock.

At least we've got a little while to save; although Xbox Series X pre-orders go live much sooner, the console (and the cheaper Xbox Series S) will launch, and thus be available, this November 10, 2020. It's unlikely you'll have to pay the $499 / £449.99 cost upfront when committing to an Xbox Series X pre-order, so you've got a couple of months to make sure you've squirrelled away enough cash to grab the next generation machine from Microsoft.

Not that you have to shell out the Xbox Series X price in one go, of course. You can also pay $34.99 / around £29.99 per month for 24 months to pay off the console via Xbox All Access. Happily, the service also gets you two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well.

Xbox Series X pre-order - US

In the US, all the usual suspects will be offering Xbox Series X pre-orders - we're talking Amazon, Walmart, Target, and beyond. These massive chains are likely to receive an equally massive number of consoles, so you stand a better chance of getting the console there.

If you can, it might be worth investigating stores where you can pick up your order in person (like Best Buy). Then you don't need to wait for delivery, worry about possible postal delays, or have anxiety over whether you'll be at home or not when it arrives.

Here are quick and easy links for when Xbox Series X pre-orders go live. Bookmark this page and pop back on September 22 for updates on which websites have stock and where to get the best deals.

Amazon

The big cheese of all online retailers is probably going to be one of the biggest stockists of Xbox Series X pre-orders. Having the most units on offer makes it a good bet for September 22 when pre-orders go live, as they're unlikely to sell out as quickly as other stores. Plus, speedy Amazon Prime delivery doesn't hurt.

Walmart

This is another safe bet for when Xbox Series X pre-orders go live. As one of the bigger stores in America, it'll almost certainly get a lot of stock in for the console's November 10 launch date. Plus, you'll be able to pick up your order in store if you don't want to risk it being delayed in the post or don't think you'll be at home to take delivery that day.

Best Buy

As with Walmart, Best Buy will also presumably have an in-store pickup option for the Xbox Series X's November release. That will suit many gamers better, so it's a tempting choice. The retailer has also been pretty good when it comes to stock during the pandemic, so it's one to watch for sure.

GameStop

As one of the nation's go-to game shops, GameStop will almost certainly have lots of Xbox Series X pre-order stock as well. However, it's a harder sell if you want to collect in-store thanks to its struggles before and during COVID-19. We'd be concerned about your local brick-and-mortar shops being at risk of closing down.

Xbox Series X pre-order - UK

If you're based in the UK, you can bet on the usual suspects providing lots of Xbox Series X pre-orders. That means Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis, and Game should be your first ports of call when looking for stock. Because they're the biggest retailers with the most clout, they're likely to get the most consoles in to sell. In other words, you stand a better chance of getting the console there than somewhere less mainstream.

It's a good idea to think about in-store collections, too. Many of us will be at work on the console's Tuesday 10 November release date, so being able to grab your order in person (safely) avoids any awkwardness of your Xbox not being delivered.

To make sure you can put in your Xbox Series X pre-order as quickly as possible, we've gathered up some quick links to the retailers most likely to have stock. Be sure to bookmark this page and come back on September 22 for updates.

Amazon

As with so many other regions around the world, Amazon will be the easiest way of getting Xbox Series X pre-orders. The enormous retailer will have loads of stock, so it's unlikely to run out before you get a chance to invest.

Currys PC World

This high-street brand is a reliable bet when it comes to Xbox Series X pre-order stock; it's one of the biggest names in the UK, so will almost certainly get plenty of consoles in for November. What's more, Currys has proven itself over and over again to be a reliable source of console deals during lockdown. If any store is going to find a way of getting lots of stock for launch, it's Currys.

John Lewis

This one is perhaps a little more unorthodox, but it's actually one of the best choices for Xbox Series X pre-orders. Why? It offers a free two-year warranty on its electronics devices, and we presume that'll include the next-gen Xbox as well. No other retailers can match that right now, so it's definitely worth considering.