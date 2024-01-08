Xbox says rampant Baldur's Gate 3 suspensions are "not automatic," advises turning off auto-upload for clips of the famously horny RPG

As Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian works with Microsoft to investigate concerningly common account suspensions handed out to people seemingly just sharing clips of the RPG's romance scenes, Xbox support has officially advised players to disable auto-upload for gameplay clips featuring "sensitive content."

In a new tweet , Xbox Support writes: "To provide clarity on Baldur's Gate 3 mature content enforcement actions, Xbox account suspensions are not automatic. Each clip is reviewed by a moderator and, if found in violation of our safety and content policies, actioned accordingly."

This begs the question, then, as to why so many players are seemingly being bonked for sharing normal, albeit spicy clips from a game that was obviously cleared for release on Xbox. This is presumably what Larian and Microsoft are trying to iron out, with Larian calling the bans "annoying and uncool."

The good news is that these suspensions aren't necessarily black marks on your Permanent Gamer Record. "Our team evaluates appeals and can reverse suspensions if action was taken in error," Xbox Support adds. "If this was a first offense, for example, we will remove the suspension and let players know why it happened and how to avoid future issues (e.g. how to turn off auto-upload when sensitive content is being captured)."

The tweet then links to the support page for gameplay capture. The key line is this: "To turn off automatic uploading from your console, press the Xbox button to open the guide, then go to Profile & system > Settings > Preferences > Capture & share > Automatically upload."

It's not hard to read between the lines here. In so many words: if you're going to record scenes that stress-test Baldur's Gate 3's newfangled penis physics , maybe keep that footage to yourself, at least until this mess gets smoothed over.