Xbox quietly deletes the terrible God of War ripoff

A God of War ripoff that was available on the Xbox Store has been pulled.

As was first reported earlier this week, War Gods Zeus of Child (yes, that is its actual name) popped up on the Xbox Store for PC and Xbox players alike. It featured a legally indistinguishable Kratos hacking away at an endless stream of enemies in a barebones arena.

There was absolutely zero challenge to War Gods Zeus of Child. The game simply tasked you to slice and dice a zillion boring enemies, either until you gave up and abandoned the game, or until Kratos met his eventual demise at the hands of hundreds of monsters.

Eurogamer (opens in new tab) now reports that the ripoff has officially been removed from the Xbox Store. It appears to have been deleted from the storefront entirely earlier today, August 4, and when contacted about the game and its removal, Microsoft declined to comment.

God of War isn't even the only game that developer Dolaka Ltd. has ripped off. The studio also released a game called Dinasaur Falling Survival which, obscure title notwithstanding (it really is Dinasaur, not Dinosaur), shamelessly ripped off Mediatonic's hit Fall Guys, tasking players with running through a series of obstacle courses with whacky physics. There's even a Mario ripoff called Classic Platformer Mariones, and what looks like a Devil May Cry or Superhot doppelganger called Shooter Garenattacks.

You can play the very real Fall Guys right now across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, and the very real God of War Ragnarok will be launching later this year on November 9 for PS4 and PS5 consoles.

