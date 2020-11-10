Xbox Live back up after Xbox Series X launch day outage

Something took Xbox Live down on the launch day for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but it looks like they're coming back online now.

The service's official status page logged an outage for Xbox Live sign-ins starting just after 1 pm EST. The issue was marked as resolved about an hour and fifty minutes later. An update from the official Xbox Support Twitter account confirms that everything should be returning to normal now, but it also encourages users to reach out if they're still running into any problems.

Users should now be able to sign into Xbox Live on all platforms. Thanks for hanging in there while things got sorted out. Please give it another try and let us know if you're still running into issues. We're here an listening. https://t.co/cTnFVSigmDNovember 10, 2020

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

Other Xbox Live services were seemingly unaffected by the outage, but it was a particularly rough time to not be able to sign in: thousands of customers are just getting their new Xbox consoles set up and ready to start installing the prerequisite updates. Not being able to sign in to Xbox Live is an extra big bummer if you picked up an Xbox Series S, since it doesn't have a disc drive - if you can't sign in to download anything, you can't play.

Launch day hiccups are a common occurrence for video games in general. If you're still on the fence about whether and how you want to get involved with Microsoft's next generation of consoles, you should check out our Xbox Series X review and Xbox Series S review to see which one is best for you.