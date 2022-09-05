Xbox knows giving Fable 4 to Forza Horizon studio "could be a little bit of a head-scratcher", but promises "they get it"

Fable 4, in development at Forza Horizon studio Playground Games, is in good hands, according to Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty.

In an interview (opens in new tab) at PAX West 2022, Booty acknowledges that having the beloved RPG series in the hands of a developer whose expertise lies predominantly in the racing genre might be puzzling and slightly worrying but wants to assure fans that Playground Games "get it". He says, "Let's be honest, giving Fable to the racing team could be a little bit of a head-scratcher, but they have proven that they get it, and I'm excited for when the time comes to be able to show more."

Booty also took some time to alleviate fans' concerns over the continued silence surrounding the game. He explains that he's eager for players to see Fable, but shares that will only happen when Playground Games feels ready. "Every time I see something, I say 'We should show this'… because there's a lot of cool stuff," says Booty. "The team has made it very clear that I'm not going to be able to show anything until it's ready."

He goes on to explain that Fable will be made with the same level of quality and care as the Forza Horizon series. "Playground, what I'll say is that the craft and dedication that they brought to Forza Horizon, every bit of that is going to be applied to Fable."

Back in June, rumours emerged that the upcoming Fable had been "scaled down" due to technical issues. Following the allegations, a senior producer on the game took to Twitter to quell fans' concerns saying that scoping "is a normal, necessary, and healthy part of game development."

