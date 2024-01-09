Xbox is getting a firmware update just to fix broken Baldur's Gate 3 saves

Long-suffering Baldur's Gate 3 players on Xbox are finally getting a fix for the game's broken saves, and it seems Microsoft is having to issue an entire console firmware update to get the problem under control.

"Microsoft have identified the cause of the save bug on Xbox, and will be issuing a firmware update to fix it," developer Larian says on Twitter. "You'll be able to update your console manually on the 16th of January, or wait a week longer for the update to roll out globally. Although we haven’t been able to independently verify this fix, we’re optimistic that Microsoft have gotten to the bottom of it!"

Players have been reporting save issues pretty much since Baldur's Gate 3 hit Xbox in early December. The cause of the issue seemed to be tough for Larian or Microsoft to pin down, but on December 31 the developers issued a tweet explaining the situation. Basically, the game will sometimes think that it's completed a save before that save is actually written to the drive. You can work around the issue with Larian's cross-save service, but it's been a full month now without a fix.

While the release of Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox was an exciting moment after a long wait, there have been some notable issues with the launch. Not only did players have to deal with corrupt saves, they've also been getting banned for recording - and accidentally uploading - clips of the steamiest romance scenes in RPG. It's a minefield out there.

