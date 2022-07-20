Xbox is finally getting Discord voice chat support.

Discord and Xbox announced (opens in new tab) the release of the long-awaited feature today. A voice chat soft launch is planned for Xbox Insiders starting today, and a "wider release" is coming later this year for both Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One consoles.

There is one important bit of fine print here: you'll be able to hold voice calls over Xbox, but you'll first have to set up calls via Discord on mobile or desktop and then transfer them to your console.

To get started, connect your Xbox and Discord accounts – even if you've connected them previously since there are new permissions involved. Open up Discord and look for Connections under User Settings, then follow the Xbox prompts within the menu and plug in your account info. This will let Discord display your Xbox gamertag and game activity, which is basically where the console's support for the app ended previously.

Once this new update is available, you'll have the option of transferring Discord calls and continuing them on Xbox. You'll need the Xbox mobile app on your phone, but you can boot up Discord on your phone or PC to hop in a voice call or channel. Once you're in a call, select the new option to Transfer Audio or Transfer Voice to your Xbox. You should get a final confirmation prompt in the Xbox mobile app and then be good to go.

"Transferring Voice calls to Xbox supports Voice channels within servers, Direct Messages, and Group DMs," Discord confirmed in a press release. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Xbox and creating even deeper, more meaningful experiences for your friends and communities. Who knows what the future holds! Besides more video games, obviously."

Discord more recently entered a formal partnership with PlayStation , which has its own limited support for the app, though Xbox is the first of the two platforms to get voice chat support. A representative said Discord doesn't have anything to share regarding voice chat on PlayStation at this time.