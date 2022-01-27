Xbox is changing refunds for Game Pass and Live in the UK

Microsoft is changing how it communicates Xbox Game Pass subscription renewals and price increases.

As revealed earlier today on January 27 (via Eurogamer), Microsoft has agreed to change practices surrounding Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold with the UKs Competition and Markets Authority. Microsoft is actively changing how it communicates certain aspects of both subscription services in the UK.

Firstly, Microsoft will provide more transparent information to customers on both subscription services. For example, they'll tell customers how to turn off auto-renewal, and tell them when a service will auto-renew, as well as how to claim back refunds if a service automatically renewed when they didn't want it to.

Speaking of, refunds will be easier to obtain under the new changes, as Microsoft will actively contact customers on recurring 12 month subscription contracts and give them the offer of a refund. Additionally, Microsoft will also contact customers with active subscriptions, but who haven't used said services for a long time, just in case they're unaware of the fact they're actually paying.

Finally, Microsoft will be more communicative about price increases. The company will give customers more notice about price increases going forward, and will let them know how to turn off auto-renewal if they want to back out of paying the increased amount.

Right now, there's no clear date for these changes being implemented by Microsoft for its U.K. customers. These changes are thanks to pressure from the UK-based Competition and Markets Authority, though, so it's also not clear whether the changes will be implemented for other regions outside of the UK at some point further down the line.

