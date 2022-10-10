Xbox fans think Phil Spencer just mistakenly revealed new hardware

Social media users think Xbox chief Phil Spencer might've just revealed a new piece of hardware.

Earlier today, Spencer put out the tweet just below via his personal Twitter account, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Bethesda's Fallout series. As some eagle-eyed users noted though, there's a rather curious box on the top shelf of Spencer's wall, just below his replica Witcher sword.

Vault Boy left the shelter and stopped by my office to celebrate the #Fallout25 Anniversary. Congratulations to the @Fallout @Bethesda teams on this major milestone for an iconic franchise. pic.twitter.com/hGoN1sAQRKOctober 10, 2022 See more

You need only check the responses to Spencer's tweet to see hordes of Twitter users pointing out the mysterious box with glee. Some are already convinced it's a brand new piece of hardware that the Xbox boss might've accidentally revealed, while others think the Xbox head is having a bit of fun.

Over on ResetEra (opens in new tab), however, one user is convinced it's the rumored external disc drive for the Xbox Series S. If you're overly familiar with Xbox products, you'll know the cheaper new-gen console doesn't actually have a disc drive (unlike the more powerful Xbox Series X), but a previous patent filed by Microsoft pointed towards an external disc drive for the Series S.

For what it's worth, the box in Spencer's tweet certainly appears to be smaller than that of a typical Xbox Series S. It actually looks roughly the same size as the Xbox Elite controller it's sat next to on the shelf, but it's tough to make out whether it is actually a disc drive, since you can't see the bottom half of the item.

Perhaps we'll have to wait and keep an eye on Spencer's Twitter profile to see what comes of all this speculation.

Check out our upcoming Xbox Series X games guide for a full look at all the exclusives coming to the new-gen console at some point in the near future.