Xbox announces digital showcase for Tokyo Game Show 2023

This year's Tokyo Game Show will include a digital showcase dedicated to all things Xbox.

Microsoft has revealed it will be hosting the Xbox Digital Broadcast during Tokyo Game Show 2023, which takes place later this month. According to a post on the official Xbox website Xbox Wire, the event will include "progress updates from Xbox and Bethesda Softworks" as well as a look at "a creatively diverse collection of games from creators predominantly located in Japan and across Asia". On top of that, there'll be news on the "exciting new games" making their way to Xbox Game Pass.

The show kicks off at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 10 AM BST / 6 PM JST on September 21 and will be available to view on Tokyo Game Show's official YouTube channel as well as on select Xbox social channels. A full list of the places where you'll be able to catch the event will be shared closer to the time.

"Xbox's Tokyo Game Show always comes with a unique, Japan-inspired look and this year we have brought together some of the most famous iconography of both Xbox and Japan," Microsoft says. "The Xbox Nexus and Xbox Series X console are featured alongside Maneki-neko (also known as beckoning cat) and surrounded by Mount Fuji, cosmos flowers, and a Japanese lantern. We hope that Maneki-neko brings good luck to all our players, whether they are tuning in online to TGS or visiting the Makuhari Messe in-person this year."

Microsoft isn't giving much away in terms of what games it intends to showcase, but under Xbox Game Studios, it's got plenty of promising titles in the works, including Obsidian's fantasy RPG Avowed, the return of the classic Xbox series Fable, and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 in development at Ninja Theory. Then there's The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo developer Tango Gameworks, which has yet to announce what it will be turning its attention to next. We'll have to wait until the big day to see exactly what's on offer; fortunately, it's not far off now.

