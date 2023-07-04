10 Disney Plus shows will soon be available to watch for free in the UK

A number of shows owned by Disney will be available to watch for free on the UK's Channel 4 streaming service

Viewers will be able to get stuck into five seasons of espionage thriller Alias, six seasons of political drama The Americans, and seven seasons of Shonda Rhimes' legal drama Scandal. Also on the menu are 11 seasons of sci-fi case-of-the-week series The X Files, 12 seasons of crime procedural Bones, and four seasons of crime drama The Killing.

If you're on the lookout for something more light-hearted, it's not all crime and politics – there are also six seasons of Empire, a drama about a fictional entertainment company, three seasons of its spin-off series Star, six seasons of comedy series Grown-ish, and two seasons of teacher sitcom Abbott Elementary.

While most of these series have wrapped up their runs, some are still ongoing, with Abbott Elementary recently being renewed for season 3. It remains to be seen if new installments will also be streaming on Channel 4, though.

All of these shows – except for Star – are already available to watch in the UK via Disney Plus, which currently costs subscribers £7.99 per month. Channel 4 (previously named All4 and 4oD), however, is a public service broadcaster and offers a free, ad-supported service.

All 10 of the above series will be arriving on Channel 4 at some point in July, although specific dates have yet to be announced. While we wait, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best new TV shows coming our way in 2023 and beyond.