Wrestle Story is going to let you live out your secret fantasies in a turn-based RPG

By Sam Loveridge
You know you've already picked out your entrance music

Wrestle Story just got revealed at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro and if you're wanting to get into the ring, this might be the one for you.

From Tic Toc Games, this is a brand new turn-based RPG where wrestling is absolutely everything. You'll play as the feisty underdog who's looking to take down the current victors seated across the five territories of the game. It's time to gear up, win over the fans, and get into the ring. 

Thankfully, you'll have a few teammates on your side to help you, but it really is down to you to get to the top in Wrestle Story. 

You'll be able to customize your wrestler from scratch, from your entrance music to signature moves, which you'll want to make sure compliment your team's overall vibe. Which wrestling trunks are you going to wear? That's the question.

Tag team moves and perfectly-timed attacks will be key to making sure you wear your enemies down before you can pin them in the ring. Gameplay wise, we're looking at turn-based tactics, with just a sprinkling of rhythm action thrown in for added fun. 

There's no release date for Wrestle Story yet, nor have there been any platforms confirmed beyond PC, so be sure to stay tuned for more (opens in new tab) on this one from Tic Toc Games soon.

