WoW Dragonflight's Shrek memes are making my head get dumb

The Dragonflight expansion for World of Warcraft launches later this month, but the Dracthyr Evoker is playable right now - which means, somehow, that my editors are instructing me to write about Shrek memes.

See, WoW has a mount called Lil' Donkey, introduced in Battle for Azeroth. Dragonflight introduces a semi-humanoid playable dragon race called the Dracthyr. If you've seen Shrek recently enough for it to stick in your adult memory, you know where I'm going with this. You can mount the donkey as the dragon. Donkey and Dragon had little donkey/dragon babies in Shrek 2. "Mount" jokes have ensued on Reddit.

You know, some days you wake up and log in for your job writing for a video game website expecting to file stories on new game announcements and release dates. Some days it'll be news on something cool the community has discovered in a popular game, or some glitch affecting a major online title. On the best days, you get to interview developers and learn more about the process of game development.

Then there are the days where you're told to write about Reddit Shrek sex memes. Sometimes the world really is gonna roll you, regardless of how sharp a tool you are in relation to your shed-mates.

Anyway, the Dragonflight pre-patch rollout has gotten plenty of community interest, and the Dracthyr fashion shows abound. I've not seen dragons this fabulous since the last time a checked DeviantArt.

