Forget the MMO, World of Warcraft is now a dragon fashion show

The second of two World of Warcraft: Dragonflight pre-patches went live on November 15, and with it brought a new race, the Dracthyr. These anthropomorphic dragons can be customized in the game, and players have been going above and beyond with their character creations which has started an unofficial Dracthyr fashion show.

As evidenced in the World of Warcraft subreddit (opens in new tab), so many players have dived straight into making their Dracthyr counterparts. In fact, there's been so many shared in the subreddit over the last few days that the mods made a dedicated megathread for everyone to share their creations in - and it's essentially a Dracthyr catwalk… or should that be dragon walk? In fact, it's become such a craze within the WoW community that it's even spawned its own niche memes:

Goldshire later today pic.twitter.com/gM0DaPnPfPNovember 15, 2022 See more

Just as you'd expect, plenty of World of Warcraft players have taken full advantage of this Reddit thread and shared photos of their new characters. There's also been a lot of positive feedback for many of the creations, with one person (opens in new tab) complimenting the design choices of another by saying that their Dracthyr is giving "grown-up Spyro vibes" - and with its purple and yellow coloring, we can definitely see it.

There's certainly a lot of freedom that comes with the Dracthyr creation, with over 40 individual customization options available, it's pretty easy to achieve the exact look you're going for. Some players have gone down the new character route whereas others have tried to recreate their regular characters in dragon form, as demonstrated below.

Raeza in both Dracthyr and Visage forms! 🐉💚💙#worldofwarcraft #narcissusaddon #dragonflight pic.twitter.com/rh8gihwyCgNovember 16, 2022 See more

The World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion is due to release fully on November 28, 2022 and with it comes a bunch of new features for the MMORPG. Described as " the third era of Warcraft ", Dragonflight will soon introduce a new area called The Dragon Isles as well as a new class called the Evoker. Along with this, the new expansion will also raise the level cap to 70, and revamp the user interface and talent tree systems, plus much, much more.