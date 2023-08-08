World War 2 films have been a staple of bank holidays, rainy days, and dad movie playlists for decades. But now there's a better way to watch them – thanks to this incredibly detailed playlist from one dedicated Redditor.

Thanks to u/Mike_v_E, you can now relive the cinematic history of World War 2 – and the events surrounding the conflict. It begins with Hitler's rise to power in 2003 miniseries Hitler: The Rise of Evil and goes all the way through to the Nuremberg Trials.

The playlist takes viewers through major battles in the war, as well as encapsulating more personal stories and different viewpoints.

It features everything from classics such as The Bridge on the River Kwai all the way through to 2023's Oppenheimer. TV series, such as The Pacific and Band of Brothers, are also included. All in, there's hundreds of hours of media for those who want to dip in and out of multiple aspects of WW2. Anyone who is a history buff – or a movie lover – will surely find something new here.

There's also a Letterboxd playlist now available, should you want to spend the foreseeable future ticking off WW2 films and rating them for your followers.

"That's a very good list. I feel this needs to be a permanent Wikipedia page," one wrote in response on Reddit. Others, though, have been to point out some notable absentees, including Grave of the Fireflies and The Dambusters.

