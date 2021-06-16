Wonder Woman: Black & Gold #1 - covers, complete line-up, more

The current trend of color-coded superhero anthologies continues, this time intersecting with the 80th anniversary of Wonder Woman, in June 22's Wonder Woman: Black & Gold #1.

A play on the black & white stories of the popular Batman: Black & White anthology series, the 'gold' in Wonder Woman: Black & Gold is in connection to the character's gold Lasso of Truth.

Wonder Woman: Black & Gold #1 (of 6) will include five stories by:

Writer John Arcudi (BPRD) and artist Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes) "show us the grace immortality grants a hero"

writer/artist Becky Cloonan (Wonder Woman) with a "spine-tingling tale of Diana's most precious weapon against the darkness"

writer/artist Amy Reeder (Amethyst) with a '40s era Wonder Woman and Etta Candy team-up

Writer A.J. Mendez (WWE, Glow) and artist Ming Doyle (Constantine: The Hellblazer) create a "tense family reunion" for Diana in Themyscira

Writer Nadia Shammas (Corpus) and artist Morgan Beem (Swamp Thing: Twin Branches) with a story where "Diana's past failures come to haunt her"

In addition to Wonder Woman: Black & Gold #1's primary cover by Jen Bartel (Immortal Wonder Woman), DC has commissioned variant covers from Yanick Paquette, Ramona Fradon, Joshua Middleton, Warren Louw, and Carla Cohen. Here are those variant covers:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Wonder Woman: Black & Gold #1 variant covers Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: DC)

Future issues of Wonder Woman: Black & Gold will include contributions from Mariko Tamaki, Che Grayson, Tillie Walden, Jamie McKelvie, Steve Epting, Pete Tomasi, Inaki Miranda, Sebastian Fiumara, Stephanie Williams, Rachel Smythe, Corin Howell, Ashley A. Woods, Megan Levens, Christian Alamy, Janet Harvey, Andrew Maclean, Paula Sevenberger, and Aimee Garcia.

Wonder Woman: Black & Gold is one of several WW-themed projects being released this year in celebration of the character's 80th anniversary. They include the recent Nubia: Real One and Wonder Woman: Earth One Volume 3 original graphic novels, as well as September's Wonderful Women of History OGN and October's Wonder Woman 80th ANniversary 100-Page Spectacular. This will all culminate with the annual Wonder Woman Day celebration on October 21.

Created by psychologist William Moulton Marston and artist H.G. Peter, Wonder Woman first appeared in All Star Comics #8 on October 21, 1941 in a back-up story in an era where female superhero characters were unusual. The character debuted as the lead feature of an anthology series with 1942's Sensation Comics #1 and then the star of her own solo series Wonder Woman later that same year.

Wonder Woman: Black & Gold #1 (of 6) goes on sale on June 22.