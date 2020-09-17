Wolverine lends a helping claw in Immortal She-Hulk #1 preview

September 23's Immortal She-Hulk #1 marks Jennifer Walters' return to a solo title (albeit for a one-shot) and her return from the dead after perishing in the cosmic crossover Empyre, which just wrapped.

In a new set of Immortal She-Hulk #1 interior preview pages from artists Jon Davis-Hunt and Marcio Menyz, She-Hulk sits down for a cold one with Wolverine, who has had his share of brushes with both death and Hulks, to talk what it's like to undergo resurrection.

As the title might imply, Immortal She-Hulk #1 ties into writer Al Ewing's (who also wrote the one-shot) Immortal Hulk ongoing series, which partially centers around the idea that Hulks and other Gamma mutates will always return from death, due the nature of Gamma radiation.

But when it comes to She-Hulk, her path back to life won't look quite like the one her cousin Bruce Banner has taken over and over again in Immortal Hulk.

"Jen is such a different character to Bruce that I don't think giving her a 'Devil' persona would make sense," Ewing previously told Newsarama, speaking on the one-shot.

"Even now, when her Hulk persona in the Avengers book is much more terse and traditionally Hulk-esque, we can see from her thought balloons that her internal setup is completely different, to the extent that I'm not sure her Hulk is a different personality so much as a different lens."

As for what Jennifer Walters' resurrection will entail, Ewing sums it up succinctly.

"Put simply, she's going through being a Hulk," he states.

"We've set up a situation where being a Gamma mutate comes with certain facts that must eventually be faced, and what's happened in Empyre means it's Jen's turn to face them."

Check out a gallery of interior pages below.

