Wingpsan and Scythe publisher makes new board game about… space bees?

The latest board game from the Wingspan and Scythe publisher has just been revealed, and it's every bit as left-field - it stars space bees.

Tasking you with colonizing the galaxy as sentient, super-advanced bees while "leaving each ecosystem better than when they arrived" (damn, shots fired against humanity), Apiary will land in early October via the publisher's webstore. The board game will then be available some point in late November for mass retail, but we don't know how much it'll cost just yet.

Because it's coming from the publisher behind some of the best board games, this one's well worth keeping an eye on. You can find more details about Apiary, how it works, and what it looks like below.

Apiary board game

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Stonemaier Games) (Image credit: Stonemaier Games) (Image credit: Stonemaier Games) (Image credit: Stonemaier Games)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Players 1 - 5 Lasts 60 - 90mins Complexity Medium Release date October 4 (via Stonemaier Games) / late November (mass retail)

This board game about happy little space bees is described as a "worker-placement, hivebuilding challenge" by publisher Stonemaier Games. Your task? Gather resources and show off your faction's achievements via carvings to earn victory points. Because your hive will soon go into hibernation, you've got a limited amount of time to do all this - meaning careful planning is needed to get ahead.

Much like Wingspan, Apiary isn't a game about conflict. Although you can 'bump' rival workers from their actions, it doesn't necessarily block the player from doing something. In fact, it increases that worker's strength. As a result, it's competitive in terms of building the best score while still avoiding any upset around the table.

Apiary is labelled as a 'medium weight game,' meaning it's a little more complex but isn't so dense that you'll need hours to untangle its rules. This puts it in line with many other board games for adults, and should be a good fit for games night with friends.

Curiously, it also takes place in a world where humans have mysteriously vanished. After eons pass, they have been replaced by sentient honeybees (called 'Mellifera') who evolved to fill the void. Along with making an advanced technological society, they adapted humanity's tech as their own to travel the cosmos.

In a delightful incentive, the publisher revealed on its announcement post that "for every launch notification request we receive via this signup form before October 4, Stonemaier Games will donate $1 to Pollinator.org, the Center for Native Pollinator Conservation, or Heifer International (honeybee gift)."

For more recommendations, don't miss the best cooperative board games, essential board games for 2 players, or the best card games.