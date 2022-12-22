Win Worzel Gummidge on Blu-ray!

By Ian Berriman
published

We have two box sets to give away – plus signed photos!

Worzel Gummidge, The Crow Man, Aunt Sally
(Image credit: Fabulous Films)

Jon Pertwee's scarecrow Worzel Gummidge is surely one of the most well-loved children's TV characters of the seventies and eighties. Scripted by Budgie creators Keith Waterhouse and Willis Hall, the show featured some familiar faces as guest stars, including Billy Connolly, Bill Maynard, Barbara Windsor, Connie Booth, Mike Reid, and Joan Sims. 

Now all four series of the original ITV show have been restored from the original 16mm negatives for a new box set. It comes with tons of bonus features (nearly three hours' worth), including: episode commentaries; a visit to the farm location with two of the cast; BFI Q&A footage; cast interviews from regional news, magazine shows and Saturday morning children’s TV; and rare promotional films. You also get a double-sided poster of Graham Humphreys's new artwork, and a booklet. 

Worzel Gummidge: The Complete Restored Edition is available now on Blu-ray and DVD. Thanks to Fabulous Films we have two Blu-ray box sets to give away. And that's not all – each winner will also receive one of two photographs (see below) signed by the following cast and crew: actors Jeremy Austin, Wayne Norman, Mike Berry and Lorraine Chase; executive producer Lewis Rudd; make-up artist Gaynor Stevens; cameraman Ken Brinsley; production designer Hazel Peiser. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win this unique prize, simply answer the question below!

Two signed photos of Jon Pertwee as Worzel Gummidge.

(Image credit: Future)

The cover of the Blu-ray box set of Worzel Gummidge.

(Image credit: Fabulous Films)
Ian Berriman
Deputy Editor, SFX

Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He also writes for Total Film, Electronic Sound and Retro Pop; other publications he's contributed to include Horrorville, When Saturday Comes and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.