Win Worzel Gummidge on Blu-ray!

Jon Pertwee's scarecrow Worzel Gummidge is surely one of the most well-loved children's TV characters of the seventies and eighties. Scripted by Budgie creators Keith Waterhouse and Willis Hall, the show featured some familiar faces as guest stars, including Billy Connolly, Bill Maynard, Barbara Windsor, Connie Booth, Mike Reid, and Joan Sims.

Now all four series of the original ITV show have been restored from the original 16mm negatives for a new box set. It comes with tons of bonus features (nearly three hours' worth), including: episode commentaries; a visit to the farm location with two of the cast; BFI Q&A footage; cast interviews from regional news, magazine shows and Saturday morning children’s TV; and rare promotional films. You also get a double-sided poster of Graham Humphreys's new artwork, and a booklet.

Worzel Gummidge: The Complete Restored Edition is available now on Blu-ray and DVD. Thanks to Fabulous Films we have two Blu-ray box sets to give away. And that's not all – each winner will also receive one of two photographs (see below) signed by the following cast and crew: actors Jeremy Austin, Wayne Norman, Mike Berry and Lorraine Chase; executive producer Lewis Rudd; make-up artist Gaynor Stevens; cameraman Ken Brinsley; production designer Hazel Peiser. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win this unique prize, simply answer the question below!

(Image credit: Future)